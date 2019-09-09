Gauri Khan wishes her mom with an adorable picture of her with Shah Rukh and AbRam

Gauri Khan’s mother celebrated her birthday yesterday and Gauri being the loving daughter that she is shared a picture of hers on social media. Gauri is one of the most successful women in the industry with her own interior designing studio and she also featured in one of the leading magazine’s issues showing off her amazing talent as she gave a sneak peek of Mannat.
Sharing the picture of her mom, Shah Rukh Khan, and AbRam, Gauri captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday Mom… ❤️ ????????”. Even though the caption was really simple, the feelings behind it were definitely decoded. Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter to reply to the adorable picture saying, “May you always be as funny and full of life as you are.”
