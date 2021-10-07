Gauri Khan turns 51: Shah Rukh Khan's wife's special moments with Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

everuGauri Khan is no less than a star. She is the wife of the King of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan. Gauri has gained popularity for her professional work as an ace designer.

Gauri Khan was born on October 8, 1970, in New Delhi. She hails from a typical Punjabi family.

Gauri tied the knot with Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. She faced a lot of criticism for her relationship with Shah Rukh. However, SRK and Gauri soon became one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

Despite being busy designing homes for her high-profile clientelle, Gauri manages to dedicate her time to her three children - Aryan, Suhana and Abram. Being a mother has always been the first priority for Gauri.

Gauri is celebrating her 51st birthday on Friday, October 8.

On the occasion, let's have a look at some of her best moments with her children

Loving, caring and protecting, Gauri is just like every other mother.

In this picture, she is seen showering her love on her youngest son AbRam.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Here, Gauri can be seen by his elder son Aryan Khan's side. He is all grown up but still remains to be a child for Gauri.

Her eyes full of warmth and love and smile makes this picture even more beautiful.

Loading View on Instagram

Gauri is giving some ''age no bar'' vibe in this picture.

She is seen spending some quality time with her daughter Suhana in L.A.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

It's time for some fun with the little one.

Gauri posing with her little munchkin and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Gauri and her children spending some quality family time at the beach.

Loading View on Instagram

On Mothers' Day, doting mother Gauri shared this adorable collage of her special moments with each of her children.

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 08:27 PM IST