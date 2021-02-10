Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post; see pic

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her 'Mike Tyson'.

Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The photo sees AbRam sporting a grey crew-neck T-shirt with his messy hair. He can be seen wearing boxing gloves while he stares at the camera with a straight face. The snap seems to be taken amid a boxing practice session and we are all for it.