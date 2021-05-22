Gauri Khan shares stunning picture of Suhana Khan on her 21st birthday; see the star kid's reaction

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana, turned 21 on Saturday. On the special occasion, Gauri shared a glamorous photo of the star kid and penned a lovely note for her.

In the picture, Suhana can be seen in a black and white polka dress. She had kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.

In the special birthday message for Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always."

Suhana, who is followed by 1.7 million users on Instagram, was quick to respond to her mother’s post. In the comments section, she wrote, "I love you", with heart emoticons.

Have a look at the post here: