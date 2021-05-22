Gauri Khan shares stunning picture of Suhana Khan on her 21st birthday; see the star kid's reaction

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana, turned 21 on Saturday. On the special occasion, Gauri shared a glamorous photo of the star kid and penned a lovely note for her.
In the picture, Suhana can be seen in a black and white polka dress. She had kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup.
In the special birthday message for Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always."
Suhana, who is followed by 1.7 million users on Instagram, was quick to respond to her mother’s post. In the comments section, she wrote, "I love you", with heart emoticons.
Have a look at the post here:
Suhana might not have entered the film business yet, but thanks to her social media presence and charming personality, Suhana has her own share of die-hard fans.
Several B-Town celebrities, including Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari among others, took to the comments section to wish Suhana.
Last month, Suhana had expressed concerns over India’s catastrophic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country was hit by a raging second wave of the pandemic. She had shared on Instagram a guidebook on 'COVID-19 resources' and then posted a screenshot of a graph that showed how the number of cases skyrocketed in April 2021.
Along with it, she wrote, "Stay Safe."
Meanwhile, Suhana completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. After that, she attended high school at Ardingly College in England.
While no formal announcement has been made about Suhana’s Bollywood debut, she gave her fans a glimpse into her acting skills when she appeared in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.
Suhana is currently pursuing a film studies course from the New York University.
