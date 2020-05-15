Gauri Khan shares stunning pics of Suhana, latter's virtual banter with BFF Ananya Panday steals the show

In the picture, Suhana is seen rocking a printed tube-top with a pair of blue jeans. SRK's daughter looked as pretty as ever as she confidently posed for the camera.

The gorgeous pictures received over 2,22,876 likes in just a few hours and netizens took to the comments section to shower praises. However, it was Suhana and BFF Ananya Panday's banter that grabbed all the attention. She wrote, “I like this top sue!! But ur never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.” To which Suhana replied, "@ananyapanday give my shorts back."

Suhana Khan, made her profile on Instagram public in March and one can also see that the 19-year-old already has a verified account. Her bio reads, 'So I can be like you'. Currently, the star kid's profile has 21 posts and 138k followers.

From spending quality time with family to chilling and enjoying with friends and from posing in a traditional outfit to super-glam pics, Suhana's Instagram is no different than any other millennial's.

She is yet to make her much awaited-Bollywood debut, however she recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.