Gauri Khan shares glimpse of sons Aryan and AbRam's 'boys night out'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan and AbRam spent some quality time with each other recently. The glimpse of their 'boys night out' was shared on Instagram by SRK's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan.

The picture shows the star kids playing video game. AbRam is seen sitting on his brother's lap.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Boys night out…"

Loading View on Instagram

The adorable picture received love from Shweta Bachchan, Amruta Arora and Zoya Akhtar.

Srk's elder son Aryan recently graduated from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.

Aryan, who made a cameo appearance in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as a child and recently, dubbed as Simba for the Hindi version of 'The Lion King', has no plans to become an actor. Shah Rukh Khan had made this revelation on David Letterman's show, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

Talking about SRK, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Pathan', alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

He will soon jet off to Mallorca with Deepika for a song shoot for their upcoming movie.

The director of the movie, Siddharth Anand, along with the team, will reportedly head to the Spanish Island city to shoot for a song featuring the lead actors.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 06:30 PM IST