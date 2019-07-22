Gauri Khan shares a picture of her 'three little hearts' from Maldivian vacation

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared an adorable photograph of her three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from her their Maldivian vacation.

On Sunday evening, Gauri shared on Twitter a photograph of her three kids. In the image taken on a jetboat, Suhana is seen sporting a black t-shirt while Aryan looks dappers in a matching t-shirt. AbRam gives them company in a white and blue printed t-shirt.

While Suhana and AbRam smile at the camera, Aryan is seen looking away from the lens.

Gauri captioned the image: "My three little hearts"