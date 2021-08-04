Gauri Khan reunites with daughter Suhana in Serbia; shares photos as they explore 'new destinations'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan is currently holidaying in Serbia with her daughter Suhana.

On Wednesday, Gauri took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Suhana. In the pictures, the mother daughter duo can be seen posing in front of Church of Saint Sava.

Along with the photos, Gauri wrote that she gets her inspirations and creative ideas for her projects by travelling and exploring new destinations.

"Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations," she captioned the post.

Have a look at their pictures here: