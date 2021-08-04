Gauri Khan reunites with daughter Suhana in Serbia; shares photos as they explore 'new destinations'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan is currently holidaying in Serbia with her daughter Suhana.
On Wednesday, Gauri took to Instagram to share photos of herself and Suhana. In the pictures, the mother daughter duo can be seen posing in front of Church of Saint Sava.
Along with the photos, Gauri wrote that she gets her inspirations and creative ideas for her projects by travelling and exploring new destinations.
"Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations," she captioned the post.
Have a look at their pictures here:
In the photos, while Gauri can be seen in olive green shorts and a matching jacket, Suhana is seen wearing a pink crop top and skirt, with her hair let loose.
Within minutes of the photos being posted, fans and celebrities commented, flooding the picture with love.
Suhana dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments sections whereas Sussanne Khan, Deanne Panday and Seema Khan also reacted to Gauri's post.
A few days back, Suhana and Gauri indulged in some cathartic sketching, and shared the photos on their Instagram accounts. While Suhana Khan just tagged her mother in the post, Gauri wrote, "Charcoal art, a form of dry art…. extremely therapeutic."
The sketch is a portrait, with the word 'mom' signed in the corner, surrounded by hearts.
Earlier last month, Gauri had also shared pictures she had clicked of Suhana as she posed by a swimming pool. "Yes !!!! Blue is my favourite colour," she captioned the post.
Suhana also shared the same picture on her page and captioned it, "Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford." Shah Rukh left some rare comments on both the posts.
Shah Rukh and Gauri got married in 1991. They have three kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.
Just like her father, Suhana also intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'