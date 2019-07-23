Gauri Khan receives flak for sharing ‘vulgar’ painting on Twitter

Being one of the most successful women on the Bollywood star wife list is that of Gauri Khan who has created an identity of her own in the world of interior designing. Mrs Khan always keeps her followers updated on the projects she has worked upon. Her recent one included a painting that netizens termed as ‘vulgar’ and ‘inappropriate’.

She tweeted a picture of dark and elegant interior, but trapped herself in a murky situation. She shared it with the caption, “Black Drama..#robertoferri #interiordesign #design #decor”