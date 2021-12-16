Gauri Khan goes back to work, shares first post on Instagram since her son Aryan's arrest - here's what she shared

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, recently shared her first post on Instagram after her elder son Aryan Khan got bail in a drugs case.

Aryan was arrested in a drugs-on-cruise case on October 3. Even though he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks, his parents stayed away from the limelight.

However, Shah Rukh and Gauri are returning to work now.

On December 15, Gauri took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. She also shared a video showing glimpses of their meetings.

Moments after she shared the post, filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "So good to see u back at work gauri."

Fans also took to the comments section to welcome her back. "I'm so happy you're back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy," a fan wrote.

"So nice & beautiful to see your post after a long time! Much love & respect to you,' read another comment.

"It glad to see your posting back.. I've been waiting for so long..😍😍 hope the family has get stronger after having a difficult time," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, SRK recently made his first digital appearance since his son's arrest, pictures of which have now gone viral.

He is also expected to return to work and start the new schedule of 'Pathan' this month.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the team will start shooting 'really important' sequences of the Siddharth Anand-directorial soon. The schedule is expected to go on for 15 to 20 days and all the three key actors – Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham – will be a part of this stint.

SRK and Gauri had paused their work after their son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Reportedly, they are much relieved now after Aryan got bail and will now dive neck-deep into work again.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:46 PM IST