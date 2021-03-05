Gauahar Khan’s father passes away; actress shares heartfelt post on Instagram

Gauahar Khan who recently tied the knot with Zaid Darbar lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who passed away on Friday.
Khan’s father had been hospitalised for the past couple of days. The actress had also urged her fans on social media to keep him in their prayers.
Gauahar took to Instagram and wrote, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."
Gauahar's brother Zakiaz Khan also shared a post on social media "Innalilahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun, Alhamdulilah my blessed father zafar ahmed khan has returned to his creator! Rabbir hamhuma kama rabbayani sageerah.. Aameen ya rabb. I love you pappa so much that it hurts."
Gauahar Khan has had a decade-long journey in showbiz. She made her acting debut in 2009 with ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’. She was later seen in films such as ‘Game’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Begum Jaan’ among many others. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series ‘Tandav’.
Talking about her run in the industry, the actress told IANS: "I pat my back each time because coming from an absolutely non-filmy background to having no godfathers or having people guiding me
Gauahar tied the knot with music composer Ismail Darbar's son and choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25.
