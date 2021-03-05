Gauahar Khan’s father passes away; actress shares heartfelt post on Instagram

Gauahar Khan who recently tied the knot with Zaid Darbar lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who passed away on Friday.

Khan’s father had been hospitalised for the past couple of days. The actress had also urged her fans on social media to keep him in their prayers.

Gauahar took to Instagram and wrote, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please. innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon."