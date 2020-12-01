Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to tie the knot on Christmas 2020 in an intimate ceremony

Nearly a month after Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement, the actress revealed that they will be tying the knot on Christmas 2020.

Sharing some adorable pictures on Instagram, the former “Bigg Boss” winner wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever!”