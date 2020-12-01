Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to tie the knot on Christmas 2020 in an intimate ceremony

Nearly a month after Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement, the actress revealed that they will be tying the knot on Christmas 2020.
Sharing some adorable pictures on Instagram, the former “Bigg Boss” winner wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever!”
“Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find its reason to beat,” she added.
For those unversed, Zaid is the son of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer and a social media influencer.
Gauahar rose to fame with her appearance in Bombay Vikings music video 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye'. She has featured in several dance numbers and has participated in television reality shows as well.
Previously, she was engaged to filmmaker Sajid Khan in 2003, but called it off when the relationship didn’t work out. She then began dating her BB7 co-contestant Kushal Tandon in 2013, but later split.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)