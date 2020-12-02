Gauahar Khan reacts to reports on ’12-year age gap’ with fiancé Zaid Darbar, makes things 'clear'

Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar are set to tie the knot on December 25, the couple announced on Tuesday.

The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Khan, known for films like "Ishaqzaade" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", took to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans.

Gauahar’s relationship has also attracted judgement from those who pointed out the age gap between her and Zaid.

Certain reports even claimed that Darbar is 12 years younger than Khan.

Addressing the same, Gauahar told ETimes, "12 years is wrong and it is very easy for people to make it news. But it is wrong. Yes, he is a few years younger to me but 12 is not the number. He is way more mature than I am and he has brought a sense of balance in my life."

"Judging and passing comments that the age gap can act as a barrier in a relationship is very easy, but for Zaid and I, we have a similar kind of understanding and maturity. So, age never matters or hinders in our relationship,” she added.

The former "Bigg Boss" winner shared pre-wedding photoshoot pictures with Zaid Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.