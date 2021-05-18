Gauahar Khan gives befitting reply to troll who said 'in Islam women are always at man's feet'

While the adorable video received thousands of hearts on social media, a user decided to give his two cents about 'true Islam'.

He commented, "True Islam the women is a domination of man and always at his feet."

The comment received a befitting reply from the 'Begum Jaan' actress.

Responding to the same, Gauahar wrote, "no loser, it's called comfort, friendship, love n companionship. In Islam the woman is described at not above nor below a man, it's next to him, so she can be close to his heart. Learn n explore before u talk some bullsh*t."

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020. Zaid is the son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer political drama series 'Tandav'.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the series will release on January 15, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.