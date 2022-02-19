'Garv' actor Akanksha Malhotra to make a comeback in Bollywood after 18 years

Akanksha Malhotra was last seen in hits like 'Garv' and 'Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'. The audience has always looked forward to watching more of the actress onscreen and now her fans are in for a surprise.

A source reveals, "Akanksha has been offered comeback roles recently, across OTT and films. She had a strong and promising start to her Bollywood career and has once again come under the radar of big time filmmakers."

Playing the character of Rakhi Dixit in 'Garv' alongside Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, Akanksha Malhotra stood out in her role. The actor-turned-entrepreneur was recently spotted vacationing in Alibaug with friends and Bollywood sister duo, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:25 PM IST