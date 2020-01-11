'Garibon ki Deepika Padukone': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her look test resembling Bhansali's 'Ram Leela'

Be it her political statements or first world complaints, Sonam Kapoor, who has been a constant punching bag for trolls. Her recent addition to social media couldn’t have escaped either. Hoping on the trend of posting a picture on ‘Flashback Friday’, Sonam shared one of her look tests from back in the day.
The Zoya Factor actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an ethnic couture with her long tresses, as she sits on a bed holding a lamp. No sooner than she posted it, many users trolled her saying it had an uncanny resemblance to Deepika Padukone’s look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ also starring Ranveer Singh.
One user wrote, "Iam sure it was for ramleela", meanwhile another commented, "Lol for ramleela😂 shukr hai select ni hui!!. Another user added, "Garibon ki Deepika Padukone."
On work front, Sonam is all set to take centre stage with a new project. She will star as a blind girl in Sujoy Ghosh's next, which is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)