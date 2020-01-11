'Garibon ki Deepika Padukone': Sonam Kapoor trolled for her look test resembling Bhansali's 'Ram Leela'

Be it her political statements or first world complaints, Sonam Kapoor, who has been a constant punching bag for trolls. Her recent addition to social media couldn’t have escaped either. Hoping on the trend of posting a picture on ‘Flashback Friday’, Sonam shared one of her look tests from back in the day.

The Zoya Factor actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in an ethnic couture with her long tresses, as she sits on a bed holding a lamp. No sooner than she posted it, many users trolled her saying it had an uncanny resemblance to Deepika Padukone’s look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ also starring Ranveer Singh.