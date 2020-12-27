Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son files case against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali over ‘indecent representation’

According to a report by The Print, Gangubai Kathiawadi's son has also filed a case against the writer and reporter Jane Borges. Babuji has alleged that certain portions of 'The Mafia Queens of Mumbai' are not just defamatory, but also an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect and liberty.

"Ever since the promo of the film came out, rumours have spread and Shah has been harassed in his own locality. His leg was fractured from being hit. His relatives are also suffering as they are now being known as coming from a 'prostitute family'," Shah's lawyer told the outlet.

He also said that they may file a criminal complaint against the makers for 'defamation, indecent representation of women, and circulation of obscene and indecent material.'

The defendants have to respond to the allegations levelled against them by January 7.