Gangubai Kathiawadi: When Mumbai don Karim Lala thrashed Gangubai's rapist, who left her invalid for days

The first trailer of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long-delayed magnum opus, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was finally unveiled on Friday.

The period drama, which will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

It features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn plays Mumbai's infamous don Karim Lala.

The almost 3-minute trailer of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opens with a voiceover followed by fast-paced background music, which isn't a staple of Bhansali's films. As Alia is introduced, the actor through her dialogue delivery, mannerism and expressions, outshines all her previous performances.

Devgn's entry in the trailer was also what can be called a full-on Hero style 'dhamekadar' entry that will for sure gather several rounds of whistles in the theatres.

In one of the scenes shown in the trailer, Ajay can be heard saying, “Lala ko ghar baste hue dekhna pasand hai, ujadte hue nahi,” as she goes on to smash a man on the bonnet of his car.

A bruised Alia looks at him, as he wears his sunglasses with face covered in blood.

For those unversed, Karim Lala was Gangubai's "rakhi brother."

When Gangubai was brutally raped by a gangster, leaving her invalid for days, she approached his boss, who happened to be Lala.

She met him after his Friday prayers and shared her ordeal. Lala trashed her tormenter and issued a warning against anyone harming her.

Besides bringing Devgn and Bhatt together, the film also celebrates his reunion with Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the memorable ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia.

After being delayed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is now slated to release in theatres on February 25.

