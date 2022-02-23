Gangubai Kathiawadi: When Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt called Bhansali an ‘overrated filmmaker’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' had expressed that she wanted to work with the director since childhood.

Interestingly, the actress’s father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt begs to differ.

When senior Bhatt appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ he had labelled Bhansali an “overrated filmmaker.”

Last week, Alia spoke on the sidelines of the Berlin International Film Festival where 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' had its world premiere in the Berlinale Special Gala segment.

Starring Alia Bhatt in the titular part, the magnum opus is a biographical crime-drama, adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

The period film presents the story of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

About her maiden collaboration with Bhansali, Bhatt said, "I have wanted to be directed by him ever since I was nine years old. That's when I first walked into his house to audition for 'Black' that he was making at that time. I did a terrible audition and did not get the part.”

"But he looked at me and he narrates that story even now that he looked in my eyes and he said to himself, that she's going to be a heroine. That means she's going to be a big actor someday. So he saw that fire in my eyes when I was nine years old. And I think I remember very clearly, from that time onwards, my one point of focus became that one day I have to be directed by him," she added.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, when Alia was asked what her father thinks of her latest release, she said, “He had read the script and has seen the film too. He gave a few suggestions, which I passed on to Sanjay sir. He loved the film.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be released in theatres in India on February 25.

ALSO READ Revealed! THIS is how Alia Bhatt prepared for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:16 AM IST