'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Early Reviews: Vicky Kaushal, Riteish Deshmukh heap praises on Alia Bhatt, Bhansali

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to hit the big screens on February 25.

After attending a special screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial on Wednesday evening, several B-Town celebrities took to their respective social media handles to share their reviews.

Alia Bhatt‘s 'Raazi' co-star Vicky Kaushal shared that he is 'shook' by the sheer brilliance at display in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

He called Bhansali a 'master' and said Alia was 'breathtakingly amazing' as Gangubai. "Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don't miss," he added.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter, "Saw #GangubaiKathiawadi last night!!! Another magical experience.. #SanjayLeelaBhansali is an absolute master storyteller. Every frame in the film has perfection written all over it. @aliaa08 you are gold! You are a fantastic actor but you have outdone yourself as Gangubai."

"Cinematography by Sudeep Chaterjee is the bomb..Dialogues, Choreography, production design, music..are top notch, everyone in the film got their A game into play. @ajaydevgn's entry and every dialogue is seeti maar. Watch it on the big screen-Don’t miss it #GangubaiKathiawadi," Riteish added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:51 PM IST