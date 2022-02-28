'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film mints Rs 15.30 crore

Alia Bhatt’s recent outing - 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' opened to a thunderous response at the box office.

The film helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a massive buzz. After having a good run on Friday (Rs 10.50 crore) and Saturday (rs 13.32 crore), the film grew further on Sunday and collected Rs (15.3 crore).

It has had a solid weekend run making the grand total to Rs 39.12 crore.

Alia is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood and has managed to bring back audiences to the cinemas and revive the business.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa.

The film released in the theatres on February 25.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks Alia and Bhansali's first collaboration on the silver screen. It is one of the biggest projects to get a theatrical release after cinema halls reopened after the pandemic subsided.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Mumbai's Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.



Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:30 PM IST