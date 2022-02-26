'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Day 1 Box Office Collection: With Rs 10.5 crore, Alia Bhatt-starrer off to a heroic start

The much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role is off to a thunderous start at the box office.

The film, which released in the theatres on February 25, earned Rs 10.5 crore on its very first day.

The figure is commendable, given that theatres and cinema halls in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and operating with 50 per cent occupancy. Besides, no night shows are allowed in Delhi. Even after Covid-19 restrictions and the people's apprehensions of stepping out during the pandemic, the film managed to cross the coveted double-digit figure on its first day.

The revenue is only expected to increase during the weekend.

Alia Bhatt was seen promoting the film extensively, not only in Mumbai, but also in other major cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks Alia and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration on the silver screen. It is one of the biggest projects to get a theatrical release after cinema halls reopened after the pandemic subsided.

Besides Alia, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in key roles.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Mumbai's Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

The film was lately surrounded with several controversies, with the real Gangubai's family accusing it of defaming her and with a section of the society demanding a change of name for the film.

However, Alia had recently said that the controversies don't bother her and that the final verdict will be passed only by the audience after watching the film.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:48 PM IST