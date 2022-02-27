'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film earns Rs 23.82 crore in 2 days

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has proved to be one of the biggest openers amid the pandemic.

On Saturday, i.e. the second day of its release, the film earned Rs 13.32 crore and the total box office collection has reached Rs. 23.82 crore.

On the first day, the film raked in Rs 10.5 crore. And the film showed a 30 per cent jump over Friday to record a remarkable figure.

Despite 50 per cent occupancy in key circuits like Mumbai and Delhi and no night shows in the Delhi circuit, the Alia Bhatt-starrer has performed very well.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released on February 25. It revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

It also stars superstar Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Alia promoted the film extensively, not only in Mumbai, but also in other major cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' marks Alia and ace director Bhansali's first collaboration on the silver screen. It is one of the biggest projects to get a theatrical release after cinema halls reopened after the pandemic subsided.

The film was lately surrounded with several controversies, with the real Gangubai's family accusing it of defaming her and with a section of the society demanding a change of name for the film. However, Alia had recently said that the controversies don't bother her and that the final verdict will be passed only by the audience after watching the film.

