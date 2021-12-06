e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:08 PM IST

'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri's Instagram account hacked, actor files complaint

FPJ Web Desk
Actor and filmmaker Zeishan Quadri is the latest Bollywood celebrity whose Instagram account has been targeted by cyber frauds.

Recently, the actor took to his official Twitter account to inform that his Instagram account has been hacked. he also requested his followers to not respond to any message they receive from his handle.

"Hey Guys, This morning my official Instagram account @zeishanquadri got Hacked, So please don’t reply to any msg if you received from my Instagram account. Request anyone getting a link from my account to not respond. The case is with Cyber Crime now. Sorry for the inconvenience," he tweeted.

His Instagram account has since been made private and his case is with Cyber Crime.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also recently fallen prey to cyber frauds targeting their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The list includes filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actors Vikrant Massey, Tisca Chopra and Urmila Matondkar, choreographer-director Farah Khan, singers Asha Bhosle and Ankit Tiwari among others.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:08 PM IST
