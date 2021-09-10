Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs extend wishes

Scores of Bollywood celebs welcomed Lord Ganesha in their homes on Friday as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene and others took to social media and extend wishes to their fans and followers on this auspicious occasion.

For the second straight year, the pandemic cast a long shadow on festivities with the Maharashtra government placing a slew of restrictions to avoid gathering and processions.

The Maharashtra government has banned physical 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh at community pandals (marquees) and said only online 'darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed.

Citing the COVID-19 situation, the Mumbai police have imposed orders under CrPC section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in Mumbai during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement said on Thursday.

People can have `darshan' of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), it said.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of the elephant-headed God. It is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapada (August-September).

Lord Ganesh is considered an embodiment of wisdom and widely revered as the remover of obstacles.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 11:26 AM IST