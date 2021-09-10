Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Taimur Ali Khan's cute little clay Ganpati

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared a glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. The pictures show Kareena seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha 'with the loves' of her life.

As the ten-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Friday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend greetings on the auspicious occasion. Kareena also took to her Instagram to wish her fans and shared adorable family photos and a picture of her elder son Taimur's clay Ganpati.

Sharing the images, she wrote: "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati Happy Ganesh Chaturthi"

Loading View on Instagram

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, and Karan Johar also sent wishes to their fans and followers on the special occasion.

The festivities began on September 10 and will conclude on September 21. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller.

She will also act in the film and will be co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor.

Bebo will also be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'. Apart from Kareena, Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 03:27 PM IST