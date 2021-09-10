Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Inside videos and pics from celebrations at Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Remo Dsouza's home

Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Remo D'Souza and Rahul Vaidya on Friday shared pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their place.

Shilpa is celebrating this year's Ganesh Chaturthi without her husband Raj Kundra as he is currently in jail in the porn video racket case.

On Friday, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In one of the images, she can be seen feeding ladoos to her kids -- Viaan and Samisha. All three of them wore ethnic outfits. Shilpa and her daughter Samisha sported matching pink outfits.

"Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah!Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah!Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year," she wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Kareena Kapoor also took to her Instagram to wish her fans and shared adorable family photos and a picture of her elder son Taimur's clay Ganpati.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Check out the other inside pictures and videos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:30 PM IST