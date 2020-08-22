Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Yami Gautam, and other Bollywood celebs extend wishes

As the ten-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut among many others extended wishes of the festival on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted throwback pictures from the celebration on Twitter and extended greetings for the festival. In the pictures, the 'Don' actor is seen touching the feet of Lord Ganesha's idol and is seen offering prayers at a pandal with son Abhishek Bachchan.

Along with the post, he noted, "Ganapati Bappa Moreya ..."