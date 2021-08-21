'Ganapath' release date out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's action-thriller to arrive in cinemas in December 2022

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film "Ganapath" will have a theatrical release next year on December 23.

The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by "Queen" helmer by Vikas Bahl.

The action-packed thriller will mark actress Kriti Sanon's reunion with Shroff, who co-starred with her in their Bollywood debut movie "Heropanti'" in 2014.

"Uski hategi to sabki fategi. Aarela hai #Ganapath, taiyyar rehna! Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022," Shroff tweeted.

"Ganapath" is planned as the first film of a franchise.

"This film is different for me from the rest of the films I've done till date because of the character I play," Tiger had said earlier.

Kriti had said, "I'm thrilled to reunite with Tiger after about seven years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I've been wanting to explore the genre of action since a while now and I'm super excited to do so on such a massive scale.”

The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:21 PM IST