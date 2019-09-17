Galaxy of B-town stars dazzles on the green carpet at IIFA Rocks 2019

New Delhi: A galaxy of stars including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Kakkar and many more attended the IIFA pre-award event, IIFA Rocks on Monday in Mumbai.

According to IIFA Awards official twitter handle, the event is being hosted by talented actors Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, whose upcoming flick 'Prassthanam' with Sanjay Dutt is soon to hit the theatres.

"Our hosts for the evening are stunning us already with their drop-dead gorgeous green carpet looks! #iifa20 #iifahomecoming," read the tweet alongside a gorgeous snap of the stars.

The event witnessed several breathe taking performances.