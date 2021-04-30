'Galat kar rahe ho': Ranbir schools paps outside Neetu's home as he arrives for Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary puja

Late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year on this day. His son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted outside mother Neetu Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai, as he arrived for his father's death anniversary puja with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
While Alia was seen wearing a traditional outfit, Ranbir wore a white shirt with blue jeans. He was seen following the COVID-19 norms by covering his face with a mask.
In a video which is going on the internet, the 'Sanju' actor is seen schooling the paparazzi for not maintaining social distancing and not following the partial lockdown rules amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19.
"Yeh galat karrahe ho ha aap log," Ranbir is heard saying to the shutterbugs stationed outside Neetu's Bandra residence.
Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.
Rishi married actor Neetu Singh, with who he had worked within several films, on January 22, 1980. They both share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.
He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.
