'Galat kar rahe ho': Ranbir schools paps outside Neetu's home as he arrives for Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary puja

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Rishi married actor Neetu Singh, with who he had worked within several films, on January 22, 1980. They both share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.