Gal Gadot reveals she chopped the top of her finger amid boozy drinking session

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, recently during a talk show revealed that she permanently lost a piece of her finger during a drinking session, and it's her husband who is at fault.

According to Page Six, the 'Wonder Woman' star told Jimmy Kimmel during a televised interview on Friday, "You know in the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11am? So I did that, and then I decided that I'm going to make a cabbage salad because that's what one wants to do."

"Anyway, I started to chop the thing and I chopped the top of my finger," revealed the 35-year-old actor.