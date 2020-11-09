'Gajni Biden’s data crashes every 5 minutes': Kangana Ranaut says Joe Biden 'won’t last more than a year'

Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Richa Chadha, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta hailed the US election results after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President of the US, respectively.

While several stars penned congratulating notes, Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to Twitter to take a jibe at Joe Biden and called him 'Gajni'.

She tweeted, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."