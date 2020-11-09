'Gajni Biden’s data crashes every 5 minutes': Kangana Ranaut says Joe Biden 'won’t last more than a year'

Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Richa Chadha, filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta hailed the US election results after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President of the US, respectively.
While several stars penned congratulating notes, Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to Twitter to take a jibe at Joe Biden and called him 'Gajni'.
She tweeted, "Not sure about Gajni Biden who’s data crashes every 5 minutes, all the medicines they have injected in to him he won’t last more than a year, clearly Kamal Harris will run the show. When one woman rises, she makes the way for every woman. Cheers to this historic day."
Biden triumphed over the incumbent US President Donald Trump on Saturday in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election.
The 77-year-old Democrat, who became the oldest man ever to be elected to the White House, will be the 46th president of the United States, after securing a major victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.
Senator Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, became the first ever woman vice president-elect of the United States. She would also be the country's first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country.
