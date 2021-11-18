'Gaining and losing weight was not tough': Abhimanyu Singh on the transformation he underwent for 'Sooryavanshi'

Abhimanyu Singh, who played the antagonist in the two biggest films of 2021 - 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Annaatthe' - says he is now trying to break the shackles and experiment with different kinds of roles that come his way.

He started off his acting journey with 'Aks' in 2001 in Bollywood and became a renowned star in the South. After playing the villain in films like 'Velayudham' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', Abhimanyu now hopes to do challenging but positive roles.

"I have played quite a few negative characters back-to-back. But I can't say that it's been a conscious decision because it all depends on the makers, directors and producers and which role they want to cast me in. In my upcoming projects, the audience can see me in positive and comedy roles and leads also. I am just trying to break the shackles and do every kind of role that comes my way," Abhimanyu shares.

The actor is over the moon with the success of 'Sooryavanshi'. He hopes that it becomes a turning point in his career. In the film, Abhimanyu plays the role of antagonist Riyaaz Hafeez, opposite Akshay Kumar.

Sharing his experience of working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Akshay, Abhimanyu says, "The overall experience has been mind-blowing. Both Rohit sir and Akshay sir made me feel comfortable on the sets from the first day of the shoot. They also helped me when I needed them to guide me for action sequences like jumping from the rooftop, etc. Rohit sir also made sure all kinds of safety measures were in place while performing action scenes."

Abhimanyu credits Rohit for the success of his character. "He had designed the character perfectly, so there was no confusion, and I just had to deliver. There was nothing to worry about, but it was a lot of hard work," Abhimanyu adds.

The actor has diverse looks in the film. Talking about his physical transformation, Abhimanyu reveals, "I had to train physically for my character since I have different looks in the film. From being a boy who just returned from college to a restaurant owner, a terrorist in jail and then on the loose. For my look towards the climax, I had to put on weight. I am looking lethal and dangerous. Gaining and losing weight was not tough as I went with the flow and did what the character demanded."

Advertisement

Talking about his journey as an actor, Abhimanyu says, "It has obviously been a learning experience. For me, the journey is important, and I never worry too much about the destination or my destiny. All I can say is that this journey has made me stronger and more humble. I still feel that I have a long way to go."

Abhimanyu, who has done a considerable amount of work on OTT, believes that the platform has done wonders for many people. Abhimanyu says, "The best part about OTT is the fact that it has brought the entire world to one stage. If I want to see a Mexican or Korean actor, I can easily do that. Earlier, that was not possible. So, OTT has made a big difference in today's time."

Abhimanyu adds, "OTT has also given a lot of opportunities to actors because, in films, the duration is around three hours. So how many actors can be incorporated in that? But as far as web series are concerned, a lot of new actors are springing up, and thankfully, a lot of good actors are being recognised. People are acknowledging their talent. I would say that OTT platforms are a boon in disguise for actors."

Abhimanyu will soon be seen in 'Bachchan Pandey'. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is expected to release in March. The actor promises that the audience will get to see him in a completely different role in it.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:10 AM IST