'Gadhe tweets ki taarikh dekh le': Swara Bhasker's epic reply to user who said she was responsible for 'anti-Hindu' Delhi riots

Bhasker's tweets are from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru University protests in January when there was violence reported against the students of the university.

She had started a signature campaign demanding an independent judicial enquiry into the violence against the students of (JNU).

The actress, an alumnus of JNU, had called the university her home and requested everyone to sign the petition at Change.org demanding justice.

In an email circulated via Change.org, Swara wrote: "My home was attacked by masked hooligans armed with rods and hammers. JNU is my home and my alma mater.

"My blood ran cold when I saw the videos of masked men and their bloodied victims surface on social media. I received calls and messages from trapped students and teachers. They were crying for help, begging us to call the police."