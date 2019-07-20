Gabriella shares first glimpse of newborn baby in Arjun's arms

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their baby son yesterday in Mumbai. Post announcing the news Gabriella also debuted her son on Instagram with Daddy Rampal.
However the newborn's face is not visible in the picture, Arjun's smile in the story says it all. The South African Model who always looks camera ready also shared a selfie from the hospital bed. In the no filter makeup picture she flaunts the new mommy glow.
She shared another picture on her Instagram stories that shows Arjun holding his first gift for the baby. The box in his hands show a brown stuffed Teddy bear.
The two haven't named the baby boy yet but when asked about it go Arjun he told Mid Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”
Alongside Arjun his teenage daughters Maahika and Myra have been spotted at the Hinduja Hospital often.
A source revealed to Mumbai Mirror Gabriella will be discharged by Saturday. “Gabriella’s parents were there at the hospital Thursday morning, they left a little after noon, escorted by Arjun. His daughters were also by their father’s side the entire day. Gabriella will discharged by Saturday.’ source added.
Arjun had ex wife Mehr Jesia separated last year after 20 years of marriage. They have two daughters together Maahika and Myra.
