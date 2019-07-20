Gabriella shares first glimpse of newborn baby in Arjun's arms

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their baby son yesterday in Mumbai. Post announcing the news Gabriella also debuted her son on Instagram with Daddy Rampal.

However the newborn's face is not visible in the picture, Arjun's smile in the story says it all. The South African Model who always looks camera ready also shared a selfie from the hospital bed. In the no filter makeup picture she flaunts the new mommy glow.

She shared another picture on her Instagram stories that shows Arjun holding his first gift for the baby. The box in his hands show a brown stuffed Teddy bear.