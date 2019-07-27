Gabriella Demetriades shared adorable picture with baby Rampal, says 'Tired but in love'

Earlier this week, Arjun shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a greyscale image where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looked at him lovingly.

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.