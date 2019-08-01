Gabriella Demetriades loses post-partum weight in just 11 days! Check out her body transformation

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella gave a birth to their baby few days ago. The couple updated their fans on each event before and after pregnancy. They named their junior sweet munchkin as ‘Arik Rampal’.
Soon after her delivery Gabriella posted something which stunned everyone. The model posted her body transformation pictures, which are simply unbelievable. She has achieved her body shape just in a few days after her delivery.
She posted those pictures with captions on her Instagram stories. The story shows about how she had continued to exercise until a week before her delivery. In a story she wrote, "So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to."
She also shared how she felt after her normal delivery and Pregnancy period. She wrote, "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing."
She told about everything with elaborated posts with pictures. She also shared her pictures of gym and how she achieved her target of coming back in a shape in just 11 days after delivery. She wrote, "This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It's a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don't stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong (Tanvi at Tangerine studio kept me calm and taught me to breathe). Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time: so be patient with your body and your mind."