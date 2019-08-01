Gabriella Demetriades loses post-partum weight in just 11 days! Check out her body transformation

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella gave a birth to their baby few days ago. The couple updated their fans on each event before and after pregnancy. They named their junior sweet munchkin as ‘Arik Rampal’.

Soon after her delivery Gabriella posted something which stunned everyone. The model posted her body transformation pictures, which are simply unbelievable. She has achieved her body shape just in a few days after her delivery.

She posted those pictures with captions on her Instagram stories. The story shows about how she had continued to exercise until a week before her delivery. In a story she wrote, "So this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to."