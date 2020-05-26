FWICE writes to Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, proposing guidelines for resumption of work in entertainment industry

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday proposing guidelines for the resumption of work in media and entertainment industry after the lockdown comes to an end.

According to the letter written by the FWICE, which consists of 32 different crafts of workers and technicians and claims to have 5 lakh members, medical checkups of all crew would be mandatory before the shoot and the crew will have to stay in a hotel to avoid travel and contact with outsiders.

The Federation has also said that shoots will be conducted with a lesser number of crew members, sanitizing of the sets, along with provisions of masks, gloves, etc to be arranged in the shooting area.

The FWICE has also proposed a "minimum life insurance guarantee of Rs 50 lakh" for those who work, along with other provisions.

The COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown which started in the final week of March comes to an end on May 31.