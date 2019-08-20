FWICE warns Salman Khan about working with Mika Singh, says he would also be banned

Mika Singh stirred up a controversy after he was snapped performing at a Pakistani wedding post tense political environment between the two countries. Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) banned the singer for performing in Karachi and the still awaits the final verdict.

A report in Mid-Day stated the Federation has said, ‘if any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned’. Mika is reportedly scheduled to perform at a six-city tour in US where Salman Khan will also be performing.

Titled as, ‘Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan’, the show has been scheduled for next week and Mika is expected to join the tour in Houston on August 28.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE told Mid-Day, “If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians -- including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned.”

Commenting on whether the ban applies to gigs held outside the country, Dubey said: “Whether it’s an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple -- we will not work with the person who has been banned.”

The show is put together by Sohail Khan’s event management company in coordination with one Jordy Patel’s company called JA Events in India and Bhavesh Patel in the US. Admit ban, Jordy told Mid-Day, “We are only dealing with Bhavesh Patel as our contract is with him. Some local promoter in the US must have signed on Mika and added him to the line-up. Salman will have nothing to do with Mika at the event. They will not even interact on stage.”

Mika over the weekend shared a video on Twitter. The video shows federation member BN Tiwari mention that Mika has expressed a desire to apologise to the nation.