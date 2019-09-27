‘Fukrey 3’ in development: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba says the third installment of the successful franchise “Fukrey” is already in the works as the team has cracked an idea to take the story forward. Mrighdeep, who directed the first two installments of the film, said as a filmmaker he wants to try other things in the comedy space but returning to “Fukrey” feels like homecoming.

“We are right now developing the third part, along with this we are developing two other scripts. ‘Fukrey 3’ is definitely being written. But we want to maintain the quality. We have written drafts for ‘Fukrey 3’ which we haven’t liked.

“We are conscious that what we put out should be better. There was a reason that the first and second part had a long gap,” said the writer-director. He said writing sequels to a popular film is “always difficult.” “The pressure increases as the film installments increase. The audience has to be engaged not just in jokes and actions but story. We are confident about writing jokes, once we know the situation.

“But we need a good story first. There is one idea we are now currently working on, which is a mad one. It takes the story ahead but needs sometime to cook,” he said. Mrighdeep was speaking at the launch of “Fukrey Boyzzz”, an animated series launched by Discovery Kids and Excel Entertainment.

“Fukrey Boyzzz” is based on the characters from the film franchise and Mrighdeep said he is “overwhelmed” to see his on screen characters turn animated. “I am totally overwhelmed and amazed. I was sceptical because you don’t know what to expect. You’re also kind of possessive about your characters but they have done a tremendous job. It was heartning to see it and the show is so well made,” he added.

—PTI