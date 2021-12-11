From Zoya Akhtar to Neeraj Ghaywan - bookmark these filmmakers' names to experience cinema like never before in 2022

Content is the king today, and the makers are the ultimate superstar! 2021 saw some of the most exceptional work by Indian filmmakers, making the world bow with their thoughtfully curated dramas, unconventional stories and risk-taking capacities.

As we progress to a fair world where the spotlight is on the person behind the camera, we have a list of progressive filmmakers that one should look out for in 2022!

1) Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew broke many records with his film 'Haseen Dillruba'. The whodunit drama trended on Netflix for many weeks across borders because of the filmmaker's layered storytelling. Earlier, he had given the commercially hit and critically acclaimed film 'Hasee Toh Phasee'.

2) Zoya Akhtar

The leading name in the celebrated filmmakers is Zoya Akhtar for her keen sense of cinema and modern take on relationships. She has been a force behind many memorable dramas, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Gully Boy', and she is gearing up multiple releases in 2022.

3) Gauri Shinde

If we talk about bringing a slice of life alive on screen with a crucial message, we have Gauri Shinde! While her last two outings 'English Vinglish', starring Sridevi and 'Dear Zindagi', starring Alia Bhatt, were a massive success, we hear, she is already in the works for her third venture!

4) Neeraj Ghaywan

The award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan is on everyone's watchlist for all the right reasons. While 'Geeli Puchi' from 'Ajeeb Dastaans' made it into the best films of 2021, he had been the mastermind behind 'Sacred Games' and 'Masaan' earlier.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:23 AM IST