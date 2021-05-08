From young boys consuming drugs to ‘Jai Maharashtra’ dialogue, makers of Salman Khan's 'Radhe' voluntarily make 21 cuts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which is all set to hit the screens and OTT on Eid 2021 was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts.

However, the makers have reportedly made 21 cuts and modifications voluntarily given that it is a family entertainer.

The big-budget actioner has reportedly secured a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, since the film is coming out on OTT platform as well, Salman and the makers felt it necessary to remove a couple of “uncomfortable” shots, which include young boys consuming drugs and violent action sequences to name a few.

Other modifications include ‘Swacchh Mumbai’ being replaces with ‘Swacchh Bharat’ and the removal of a ‘Jai Maharashtra’ dialogue.

Interestingly, the film’s run time is just 1 hour 54 minutes long, making it one of Salman’s shortest films in years.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators.

The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols.

'Radhe' also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, and is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

The makers also announced that the revenue garnered from the movie will be donated to Give India which will then directly benefit the healthcare physical infrastructure, including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment and vaccine support.