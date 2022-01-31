From 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' to 'Bachchan Pandey', a look at Prateik Babbar's jam-packed calendar for 2022

The massive reception of 'Hiccups & Hookups' has left Prateik Babbar fans yearning for more! There is an undercurrent among the audience to know more about his upcoming projects and watch him back on screen. Now coming in is the news that the unconventional actor has a jam-packed calendar for the year ahead.

If industry buzz is anything to go by, we hear Prateik is working on multiple projects.

A source revealed, "The actor has a chock-a-block calendar. Right now, he is busy with the ongoing shoots and promotions and is juggling multiple things simultaneously."

"Prateik Babbar is shooting 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' with Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. Meanwhile, he is also working on 'Four More Shots Please' third season and the patchwork for Madhur Bhandarkar's India 'Lockdown'." it further added.

Reportedly, Prateik will kickstart the promotions for 'Bachchan Pandey' soon. Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, the film is due to release on 18th March. And much to everyone's excitement, the Lionsgate Play has announced the second season of 'Hookups & Hiccups'.

A source revealed, "Prateik Babbar is gearing up for 'Hookups & Hiccups' season 2 after the enormous success of the first one. The actor also might soon start shooting for the same."

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:41 PM IST