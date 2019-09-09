From waiter to highest paid actor: Fans wish ‘Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar’ in unique ways

Akshay Kumar who is celebrating his 52nd birthday is gearing up for a bigger and better 2020. The actor on his birthday today treated his fans to the unveiling of his new film Prithviraj. He has one of the biggest fanbase in India and abroad and many wishes came pouring in from all over the world.

Last Akshay took to his twitter to thank his fans for their wonderful and unique wishes, he went on to dedicate the day to his fans who are the reason he is such a big star today. Take a look: