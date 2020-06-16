From Vivek Oberoi to Abhinav Kashyap: Bollywood personalities who felt the wrath of Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also known as Bhaijaan of B-town has launched several new faces and has also helped sinking ships to stay afloat. While Salman Khan's kind gestures towards his squad are no news, the actor has also been accused of sabotaging the careers of those who locked horns with him. From Arijit Singh to Abhinav Sinha, many Bollywood celebrities have had to face Salman's wrath.

Here's a list of actors who faced severe consequences of messing with Salman Khan:

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan's feud is one of the most talked about Bollywood cold wars. Vivek had to face the brunt of following in love with 'Dabangg' actor's ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. Salman had reportedly drunk dialed Vivek 41 times and abused him over the phone. Vivek Oberoi decided to take matters in his own hands by organizing a press conference in 2003 and letting the media know about the same.

However, Vivek had admitted that he shouldn't have held a press conference. On Farah Khan's show 'Tere Mere Beech Mein', he said that his career took a huge hit and he became an outcast in the industry overnight. In fact, the actor revealed that an award that was meant for him was given to another actor after this controversy.

Anurag Kashyap

Before Salman Khan's clash with brother Abhinav Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also had to face Bhai's wrath and was also ousted from a film. According to reports, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' filmmaker was supposed to direct Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam'. However, he was allegedly thrown out of the movie because he thought Salman wasn't fit for the character. A report by catchnews.com quotes Anurag as saying,"I told whole suggestion to Salman and asked the actor to grow some hair on his chest. When I said this to him, he was just staring at me and didn't say a single word to me. Next day Anurag got a call from the producer and he reached to meet him at his office. The producer throws a glass bottle to him and said - 'Saale Tu Salman Ko Baal Ugane Ko Bolega'."

Renuka Sahane

The actress, who played the role of Salman Khan's sister-in-law in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' had to face consequences for her Facebook post about the blackbuck case. In her post, she reacted to the actor's acquittal in the case and wrote, "In 1998 a Black Buck & 2 Chinkaras (that are endangered species & therefore cannot be killed) were allegedly killed on a hunting trip that included Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Tabu & Sonali Bendre... Out of all only Salman was charged... No charges were framed against the others. The case carried on & on & on as our cases do for two main reasons 1) Having big bucks (sometimes even black bucks....different from the Black Buck who passed) or 2) Not having big bucks. Salman of course falls in the 1st category of big bucks... So now after 18 years he has been acquitted of charges in both cases"