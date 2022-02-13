From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, these celebs will celebrate their first Valentine's Day post wedding

It's finally that time of the year that fills the air with romance, excitement, hope and love. Many B-Town celebrities have tied the knot recently and will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day after marriage.

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, several star couples are still enjoying their newlywed moments and their Instagram is peppered with cutesy lovey dovey pictures.

Fans might even get a glimpse of how these couples celebrated their Valentine’s Day though their social media pages.

Let’s have a look at the celebrity couples who will be celebrating their first Valentine’s day post marriage.

Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal

They got married on December 9, 2021, and their grand but intimate wedding took place at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They returned to Mumbai after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reportedly was in the Maldives. After tying the knot, the newlyweds shifted to their new house in Juhu and had their housewarming rituals.

Rajkummar Rao- Patralekha

The lovebirds tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends. They dated each other for a long time and their wedding truly give fans some major couple goals.

Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar

The couple got married on January 27, 2022. The lovebirds have made their fans go crazy over their adorable wedding pictures. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, Malayali and Bengali.

Yami Gautam- Aditya Dhar

Yami and Aditya tied the knot on June 4, 2021. The two got hitched in an intimate wedding in the presence of close family and friends. The couple got closer during the shoot of 'URI: The Surgical Strike', and it was during the promotions when they developed a really good friendship.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande got married at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai on 14th December, 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair. Ankita wore a golden lehenga while her husband Vicky Jain matched the bride with a golden-white sherwani. The couple had been dating for over two years.

Dia Mirza- Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav on February 15, 2021. The intimate wedding ceremony took place at in Bandra's Bell Air Apartments, in Mumbai. Smashing patriarchy and the stereotypes around women remarrying, the actress had an elderly woman priest presiding over the ceremony.

Rhea Kapoor- Karan Boolani

Rhea tied the knot with her long time beau Karan in an intimate ceremony on August 14, 2021. The low key wedding took place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow with only their close friends and family members in attendance.

Mohit Raina- Aditi Sharma

Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma's wedding was the first celebrity wedding of 2022. They tied the knot on January 1, 2022. Mohit took to Instagram sharing mesmerising pictures from his private wedding with bride Aditi.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:47 PM IST