From Varun Dhawan to Shilpa Shetty, B-town celebs pledge to take part in 'Janta Curfew'

Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions!" Akshay Kumar took to Twitter saying that the Janta curfew was an excellent initiative by the PM and he urged everyone to follow the directive given on March 22 .

He tweeted, An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let's all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this.

#SocialDistancing." Varun Dhawan announced to take part in the 'Janta Curfew' as suggested by the Prime Minister in the address to the nation on coronavirus.

He shared the post on Twitter that reads, "I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let's follow our prime minister's appeal. #BeSafe."

Sonali Bendre shared the Public Service Announcement on Twitter and wrote, "#PSA 22nd March 2020 7am - 9 pm #JantaCurfew." Katrik Aaryan recreated his 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' monologue on coronavirus and spread the message of social distancing and advocated the idea of work from home as addressed by the Prime Minister in the address to nation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He captioned the video as, ?"My Appeal in my StyleSocial Distancing is the only solution, yet." Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to follow 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own.

Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm." The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners.

Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors were quick to spread the message on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and spread the PM's message in a post that reads, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji announces 'Janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7 am to 9 pm.

He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for the next 2 weeks. Let's do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter and shared the message of 'Janata Curfew' as he shared the picture of a man walking down a vacant space. He captioned the post as, "Janta Curfew: Social distancing. Staying apart to put things together. #Jantacurfew." Shilpa Shetty advocated the PM's idea of 'Janata Curfew' in a Twitter post.

Her tweet reads, "A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self-isolation we must practice self-discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind."

Ajay Devgn further shared the message on Twitter and wrote, "Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared PM's address to the nation on coronavirus on Twitter. He wrote, "Encouraging, logical & practical speech from our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.

