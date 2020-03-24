Bollywood

From Varun Dhawan to Katrina Kaif: B-town celebs coping without cooks and maids due to coronavirus lockdown

By FPJ Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and other Bollywood actors have been coping without their maids and cooks during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and other Bollywood actors have been coping without their maids and cooks during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The actors have also been sharing videos of themselves doing their household chores on Instagram. From Malaika Arora making Thai curry to Katrina Kaif doing the dishes, here's how celebrities have been practicing self-isolation due to coronavirus pandemic.

Katrina Kaif, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself washing the dishes. In the video, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress also gave fans a tutorial, on how to do the dishes. She started the video by saying, "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."

Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora also shared recipes of their healthy food choices. Malaika prepared Malabari veg stew, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared the recipe of her homemade granola bars.

I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19

I truly believe what canât be cured, must be endured; and endure it, I will! Keeping yourself busy, sticking to a clean diet, and staying fit even when there are enough reasons to not do so, is an example of discipline. Itâs most needed to keep you on track and not sweep over all your progress. So, to make the most of my time off work and at home, Iâve been whipping up something new almost every day. Today, Iâve made the Granola Bars at home. Itâs easy-to-make and is a lot quicker than regular cakes and bars too. Hereâs how you can make it at home too! Ingredients: * 1.1/2cups rolled oats * 1/2 tsp salt * 1/2cup oat flour, or process oats in a blender to make your own * 1/4 cup chia seeds * 1/4 cup shredded coconut( dry) * 1/4 cup chopped, dried cranberries * 3 tbspoons pistachios * 1/4 cup almond butter * 1/2 cup raw agave or honey * 4 tbspoons coconut sugar * 1 mashed banana * 1 tsp pure vanilla extract Instructions: 1. Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper. Set aside. 2. If you wish to bake the bars, preheat oven to 350 F. 3. Stir together all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk liquid ingredients together in a separate bowl, then stir wet into dry. 4. Transfer to the prepared pan. 5. Smooth down firmly, using a second sheet of parchment or wax paper. Press down as hard as you can. 6. For no-bake healthy granola bars, chill until firm. (The no-bake option is also firmer if you use coconut oil.) 7. For baked granola bars, cook on the center rack for 18 minutes, then press down firmly again. Let cool completely before cutting into bars. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #weekendvibes #staysafe #stayhome #selfisolation #BakingGoodness #eathealthy

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, who will be seen in Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, also shared how they satisfied their sweet tooth. Deepika made some DIY sundae with Nutella and Vanilla ice cream and Ananya baked chocolate chip cookies with her sister Rysa.

Kartik Aaryan also did the dishes himself despite being injured.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa decided to cook a healthy meal amid the lockdown. Rao helped chopped vegies and his girlfriend Patralekhaa played the co-chef. The actor shared the picture of his lip-smacking meal that included chana masala, moong dal and quinoa.

'Street Dancer 3D' actor Varun Dhawan had shared a video of himself trying his hands at making a French omelette.

