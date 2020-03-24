From Varun Dhawan to Katrina Kaif: B-town celebs coping without cooks and maids due to coronavirus lockdown

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and other Bollywood actors have been coping without their maids and cooks during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The actors have also been sharing videos of themselves doing their household chores on Instagram. From Malaika Arora making Thai curry to Katrina Kaif doing the dishes, here's how celebrities have been practicing self-isolation due to coronavirus pandemic.

Katrina Kaif, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself washing the dishes. In the video, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress also gave fans a tutorial, on how to do the dishes. She started the video by saying, "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."