From Varun Dhawan to Katrina Kaif: B-town celebs coping without cooks and maids due to coronavirus lockdown

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and other Bollywood actors have been coping without their maids and cooks during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The actors have also been sharing videos of themselves doing their household chores on Instagram. From Malaika Arora making Thai curry to Katrina Kaif doing the dishes, here's how celebrities have been practicing self-isolation due to coronavirus pandemic.
Katrina Kaif, on Monday, took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself washing the dishes. In the video, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress also gave fans a tutorial, on how to do the dishes. She started the video by saying, "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."
Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora also shared recipes of their healthy food choices. Malaika prepared Malabari veg stew, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared the recipe of her homemade granola bars.
Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, who will be seen in Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, also shared how they satisfied their sweet tooth. Deepika made some DIY sundae with Nutella and Vanilla ice cream and Ananya baked chocolate chip cookies with her sister Rysa.
Kartik Aaryan also did the dishes himself despite being injured.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa decided to cook a healthy meal amid the lockdown. Rao helped chopped vegies and his girlfriend Patralekhaa played the co-chef. The actor shared the picture of his lip-smacking meal that included chana masala, moong dal and quinoa.
'Street Dancer 3D' actor Varun Dhawan had shared a video of himself trying his hands at making a French omelette.
