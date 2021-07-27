From Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2' to Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra' - upcoming series on Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday released the line-up of its upcoming shows and movies, including special series headlined by Ajay Devgn and Pratik Gandhi and the returning seasons of fan-favourites "Aarya" and "Special Ops".

Devgn makes his streaming and series debut along with Esha Deol in the crime drama "Rudra: The Edge of Darkness", while Gandhi, who became an overnight star with his portrayal of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the financial thriller series "Scam 1992", features in the murder mystery "Six Suspects" alongside Richa Chadha and Ashutosh Rana.

Actor Sushmita Sen, who made an impactful series debut in "Aarya", as a woman who is forced to take over her husband's illegal drug racket after he is shot dead, is returning with the second season of the show.

Other popular shows that are returning with new seasons include the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer "Criminal Justice" season 3, and the espionage thriller "Special Ops 1.5", starring Kay Kay Menon.

Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said the content slate demonstrates the streamer's "relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories" to the consumers.

"With our fresh slate of movies and shows, we are proud that India's top stars and industry stalwarts have chosen to debut with us to present stories that are genre-defining clubbed with high-quality production that makes Har Watch, Top Notch," Rayan added.